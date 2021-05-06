Truist Securities Raises The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $300.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.44. 384,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

