TT Electronics (TTGPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS: TTGPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – TT Electronics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company's products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. "

5/4/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/28/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Thursday. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

