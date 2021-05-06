TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

