Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$22.00 Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$22.00 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.19 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

