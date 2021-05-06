Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

