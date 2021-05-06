Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $895.00 million, a PE ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

