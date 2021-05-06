Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of TPB stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $895.00 million, a PE ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.