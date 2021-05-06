Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2,993.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $335.72 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day moving average is $351.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.63.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.