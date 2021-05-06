Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Twitter by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 545,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 285,084 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 822.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

