U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Sells $1,131,897.39 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USB opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 381,256 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 128,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

