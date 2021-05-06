U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

USPH stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.77. 60,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

