Uber Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

