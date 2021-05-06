Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.52.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

