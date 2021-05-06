Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

UAA stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.