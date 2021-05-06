Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 193,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 64.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

