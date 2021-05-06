Uni-Select (UNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Uni-Select to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million.
TSE:UNS opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$598.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.86.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.