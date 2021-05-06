Uni-Select (UNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Uni-Select to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million.

TSE:UNS opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$598.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.07.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

