United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

