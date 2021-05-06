United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.