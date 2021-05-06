United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.99 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.19. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,171. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.