Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Unitil stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

