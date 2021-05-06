Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,696. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.