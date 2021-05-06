Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Upland Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $40.93. 1,335,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

