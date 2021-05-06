Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Upland Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $40.93. 1,335,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Earnings History for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

