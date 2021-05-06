Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Update

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,040 in the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

