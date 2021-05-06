US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.