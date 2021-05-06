US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

TFC opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.