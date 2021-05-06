US Bancorp DE Has $27.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average of $227.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

