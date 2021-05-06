US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $154.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.