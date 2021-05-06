US Bancorp DE Sells 27,906 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

