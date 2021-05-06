US Bancorp DE Sells 4,605 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $613.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

