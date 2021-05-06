US Bancorp DE Sells 55,849 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,809,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

