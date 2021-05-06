USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $395.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.08 or 0.01160077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00802960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.24 or 0.99510420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.