USDX (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007503 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

