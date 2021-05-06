UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.03

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 133402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

