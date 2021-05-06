V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.54 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. V.F. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

