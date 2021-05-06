V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00796877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.05 or 0.09015342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.