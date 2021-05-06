Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,200,000.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VACC stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 241,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,553. Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Get Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares alerts:

About Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.