Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

