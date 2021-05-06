Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after buying an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 5,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

