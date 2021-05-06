Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 201,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.