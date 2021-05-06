Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Boosted by Prudent Investors Network

Prudent Investors Network raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.7% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.