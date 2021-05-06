Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

