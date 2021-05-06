Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $366.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $238.58 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

