Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 76,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

