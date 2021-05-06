Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,950. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $178.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

