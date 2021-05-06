Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.64. 26,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

