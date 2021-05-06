Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $82,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.02. 142,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,093. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

