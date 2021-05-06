Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

