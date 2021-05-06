Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $197.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

