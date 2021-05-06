Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.73

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 5176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

