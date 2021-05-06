VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for VectivBio in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for VectivBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

VECT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

VECT opened at $14.48 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

