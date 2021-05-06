Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

